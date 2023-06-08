Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $8,109,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 7,180,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

