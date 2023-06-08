Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $8,109,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00.
Confluent Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 7,180,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
