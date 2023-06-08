Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.05

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 8483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4086 per share. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

