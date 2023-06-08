Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.05

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 8483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Edenred Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.
Edenred Increases Dividend
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edenred (EDNMY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.