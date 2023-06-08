Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

