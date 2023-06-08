Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.78

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.78 and last traded at $187.95, with a volume of 2396812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.60.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

