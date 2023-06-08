dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $307.66 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. dYdX has a total market cap of $307.66 million and approximately $51.98 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00007449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

