DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.32

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 73164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In related news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $485,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

