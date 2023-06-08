DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.16 and last traded at $193.16. Approximately 237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSDVF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DSV A/S Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.50.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Further Reading

