Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 134.10 ($1.67) on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,453.51). Also, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,440 ($6,762.80). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,238,000. Insiders own 3.86% of the company's stock.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

