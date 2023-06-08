Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of DWLAF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
