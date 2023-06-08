Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.17.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5 %

DOL stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$70.12 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.09.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

