Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $235.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $155.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $153.81 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.