DLD Asset Management LP Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of CIIG Capital Partners II worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIG. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIG Capital Partners II Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,450. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.