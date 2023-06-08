DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 63,000 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in PG&E by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PG&E by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PG&E by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $152.94.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

