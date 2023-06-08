DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 40,700 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 101,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 887,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

