DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 4.6%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 2,111,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,551,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.