Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 31,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 26,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.