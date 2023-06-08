Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 233,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 935,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $675.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,112,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 414,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.