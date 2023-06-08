Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.84% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,667,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 405,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,395,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 140,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

