DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 79,630 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,630 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

SBAC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.97. 121,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $218.61 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

