DigitalBridge Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.76. 848,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,859. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
