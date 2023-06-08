DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ciena worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,636,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 779,361 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 733,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

