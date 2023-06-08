DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 3.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 407,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

