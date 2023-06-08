Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

