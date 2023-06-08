Diane R. Garrett Sells 67,629 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCL remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

