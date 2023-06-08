Diane R. Garrett Sells 67,629 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
HYMCL remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
