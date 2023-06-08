Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZNOF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

