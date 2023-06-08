DeXe (DEXE) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00008468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $81.73 million and approximately $658,525.19 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,297.96470252 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.22158214 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $764,405.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

