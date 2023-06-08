Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,968 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Deere & Company worth $420,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.86. 266,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,718. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.