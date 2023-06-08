Deutsche Bank AG Sells 507,077 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Morgan Stanley worth $327,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 1,481,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,513. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.