Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $279,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 236,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 358,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.