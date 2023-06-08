Deutsche Bank AG Has $314.31 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 177,413 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $314,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in T-Mobile US by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $190,954,000 after buying an additional 1,101,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.49. 2,434,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,907. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

