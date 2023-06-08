Deutsche Bank AG Has $266.51 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,621,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 612,484 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $266,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,826. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

