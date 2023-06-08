Deutsche Bank AG Has $248.33 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,409,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,371 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $248,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after buying an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,581,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BKR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 757,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

