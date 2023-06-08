Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.17% of Atmos Energy worth $508,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. 44,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,175. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

