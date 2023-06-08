Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.76% of Agree Realty worth $236,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,513,000.

ADC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 53,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

