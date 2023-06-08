Deutsche Bank AG Buys 36,324 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.90% of Agilent Technologies worth $398,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.17. 403,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,285. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

