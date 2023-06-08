Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $445,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,615,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 398,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,079. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

