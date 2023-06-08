Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 205,222 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $294,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,145. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

