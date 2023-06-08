Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.74.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The firm has a market cap of C$296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

