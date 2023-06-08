Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $381.82 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

