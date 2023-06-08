Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

