Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

