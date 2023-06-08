DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 13,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
DallasNews Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
