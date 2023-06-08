Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Major Shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard Sells 9,000,000 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 880,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

CYXT stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,975,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,652. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.20 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 84.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYXT. TD Cowen downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

See Also

