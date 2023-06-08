CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

