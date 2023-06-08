Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 4.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Crocs worth $40,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 645,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

