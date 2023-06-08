Critical Review: IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI – Get Rating) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IFCI International and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IFCI International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IFCI International N/A N/A N/A Twilio -34.79% -6.91% -5.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IFCI International and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IFCI International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twilio $3.83 billion 3.12 -$1.26 billion ($7.48) -8.67

Analyst Ratings

IFCI International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IFCI International and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IFCI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 2 16 10 0 2.29

Twilio has a consensus price target of $79.11, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than IFCI International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twilio beats IFCI International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IFCI International

(Get Rating)

IFCI International Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company intends to identify organizations that have attained thresholds of members, affiliates, and customers with electronic communication and delivery systems. The company was formerly known as The Connect Corporation and changed its name to IFCI International Corporation in December 2011. IFCI International Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IFCI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFCI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.