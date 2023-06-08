Critical Contrast: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $362.98 million 2.55 -$124.05 million ($0.95) -6.27 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.48 -$39.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stem and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -37.59% -26.02% -10.34% Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stem and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 1 3 11 0 2.67 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 107.93%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 342.05%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

