Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Approximately 119,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 247,244 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

