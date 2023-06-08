Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.58. 235,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,278,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,568.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,857,032.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,660 shares of company stock worth $381,366 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

