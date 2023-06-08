Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,385,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 17,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 569,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

